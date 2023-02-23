Tippah County continues to recover one week after storm thanks to volunteer help

RIPLEY, Miss. (WTVA) - The clean-up continues in Tippah County one week after a tornado touched down in the Ripley area.
Dozens of homes and businesses were either damaged or destroyed in Ripley and west of the city in the Gravestown community.
Ever since the EF-2 tornado touched down on Feb. 16, volunteers have been working all week helping storm victims.
Volunteer disaster relief group Team Rubicon is in Tippah County helping people in need. They’ve been busy cutting down damaged trees, repairing roofs and covering some with tarps.
Volunteers have also cleaned up and removed storm debris and are just offering kind words, a smile and someone to lean on.
The people who live and work there say the help has been great; they've gotten a lot of support.
They say strangers with chainsaws have knocked on their doors just asking if they need help.
"It's just been every day,” tornado victim Andy Robertson said. “Somebody has been coming out and helping, trying to push forward. It shows that people still care."
Things are slowly getting back to normal, but the clean-up will continue for days, possibly weeks.