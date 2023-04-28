Timeline shared for when Tupelo's Cooper Tire plant expected to resume production

AKRON, Ohio (WTVA) — The owner of the Cooper Tire plant in Tupelo has given an outlook on when production is expected to resume after a recent tornado damaged it.
"We currently expect to be able to restart and begin ramping up production at the Tupelo tire manufacturing facility by the beginning of June 2023 with full ramp up expected in the third quarter of 2023," according to a statement released by Goodyear on Friday.
The tornado early on April 1 left the roof of the plant badly damaged and left workers in limbo.
The plant employs 1,700 people, according to the Community Development Foundation, making it one of the largest employers in the Lee County area.
Goodyear said it started releasing inventory at the plant to customers on April 18.