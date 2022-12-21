Thursday flight cancellations top 1,700 nationwide, disrupting holiday travel

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills of 10 below zero to 15 below zero. A Wind Chill Advisory may be needed Friday afternoon into Friday night. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas and North Mississippi. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from noon Thursday to 6 AM CST Friday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 6 PM Thursday to noon CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Flash freezes may occur as cold air quickly builds in over wet ground. This may result in hazardous travel conditions. Reduced visibilities will also be possible. Travel is strongly discouraged. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&