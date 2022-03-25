Thunderbirds air show returning to Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Heads will be looking up this weekend in Lowndes County as a popular airshow returns to the Columbus Air Force Base.
The Air Force "Thunderbirds" are back in North Mississippi for this weekend's Wings Over Columbus 2022.
The covid-19 pandemic forced the famous flying show to cancel its flights, but now the team is back with new tricks to perform.
The updated "50-minute" show is designed to stir emotion and keep your eyes to the sky for non-stop entertainment.
Captain Eric Bloomquist is a T-1 Instructor pilot for the 48th Flying Training Squadron, and said he has a special connection to the airshows.
"We haven't had an airshow since 2018 and that's tough...air shows are something to get excited about. So, we're super excited to welcome the Thunderbirds back to Columbus, Mississippi - the home of pilot training," Captain Bloomquist said. "I was trained here and we're happy to have them back...it's awesome for the community and the local area to see what air power really looks like."
The airshow is free and gates open at 10-a-m. The show starts at noon on Saturday, March 26, 2022.