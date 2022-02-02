Thriving after 40 years and a pandemic

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — A group of popular local restaurants is celebrating 40 years in business this week, and the celebration comes after the business dealt with its biggest challenge.
The Eat With Us Group started in Starkville with Harvey's in 1982.
Today, there are multiple locations and multiple restaurants — Harvey's, Sweet Pepper's Deli, The Grill, Bulldog Burger and Smackers.
Bernard Bean is not only a member of the family business. He's been a part of the ownership group and the executive management team since the 1980s.
He attributes the company's success to more than just offering good food.
"We're in the hospitality business," said Bean. "We need hospitable people."
However, the company was not immune to the severe hardship restaurants everywhere faced when governments ordered them to stop serving customers in their dining rooms at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
No customers meant no revenue, meaning the Eat With Us Group had no choice but to cut its workforce.
"From 850 to 350, we let 500 go, and that was a very difficult day," added Bean.
Plenty of decisions were made in the four decades the Eat With Us Group grew from that very first restaurant. The decisions made during the pandemic not only included its employees.
It included a change in strategy. The company turned to boosting its takeout business with hopes of doubling it to 30 percent.
Bean remembers that first Friday night at Harvey's in Tupelo with that being the new strategy. He pulled up at 6:30 p.m. and found the parking lot empty except for the cars belonging to the small group of employees.
"And it was really a pretty emotional time because it kind of all came together that this could be it for businesses in general, not just ours," said Bean.
But the strategy worked. Bean said takeout business eventually climbed to 60 percent, which he added with good management generated cash flow and allowed the company to start bringing more employees back.
Eventually, the customers came back to the dining rooms. The restaurants returned for the most part to what diners saw prior to the pandemic.
And after surviving that, the Eat With Us Group is getting involved in another restaurant concept, not as an owner but as a franchisee.
Bean said the company will have Super Chix locations across Mississippi and the Florida Panhandle.
He described Super Chix as a chicken restaurant similar to Five Guys Burgers and Fries.