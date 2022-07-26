Three wanted for Lee County murder

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Three people are wanted for the July 14 murder of a Lee County man.

Patricia Flakes, 42; Shannon Bramlett, 33; and Darick Moody, 19, are wanted for the murder of Jeremiah Flakes, 21.

Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said Patricia Flakes is the victim’s estranged wife. Bramlett is her new boyfriend. Moody is Bramlett's nephew.

Jeremiah Flakes was found dead inside his mother’s vehicle along County Road 1437 in the Auburn community.

He had been shot multiple times.

Deputies searched the area and found spent gun shells at a nearby address where Patricia Flakes lived.

The death may be gang-related, the sheriff said.

The sheriff said all three suspect fired weapons.

The three suspects are believed to be outside of Lee County; they are considered armed and dangerous.

The sheriff announced the new information in a Tuesday afternoon press conference. Open this link to watch it.