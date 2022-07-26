 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 degrees.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Three wanted for Lee County murder

  • Updated
  • 0
Patricia Flakes

Patricia Flakes, Source: Lee County Sheriff's Department.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Three people are wanted for the July 14 murder of a Lee County man.

Patricia Flakes, 42; Shannon Bramlett, 33; and Darick Moody, 19, are wanted for the murder of Jeremiah Flakes, 21.

Shannon Bramlett

Shannon Bramlett, Source: Lee County Sheriff's Department.
Darick Moody

Darick Moody, Source: Lee County Sheriff's Department.

Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said Patricia Flakes is the victim’s estranged wife. Bramlett is her new boyfriend. Moody is Bramlett's nephew.

Jeremiah Flakes was found dead inside his mother’s vehicle along County Road 1437 in the Auburn community.

He had been shot multiple times.

Deputies searched the area and found spent gun shells at a nearby address where Patricia Flakes lived.

The death may be gang-related, the sheriff said.

The sheriff said all three suspect fired weapons.

The three suspects are believed to be outside of Lee County; they are considered armed and dangerous.

The sheriff announced the new information in a Tuesday afternoon press conference. Open this link to watch it.

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

