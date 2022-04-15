Three tornadoes touched down locally during Wednesday's storms

(WTVA) — Meteorologists with the National Weather Service said they found evidence of three tornadoes that touched down Wednesday as severe storms moved across the area.
A tornado with winds of nearly 80 miles per hour traveled only two-tenths of a mile on the south side of Corinth.
However, forecasters with the National Weather Service in Memphis added straight-line winds up to that speed blew across the city.
A stronger tornado carved a more than five-mile path south of Artesia with winds reaching 95 miles per hour.
It traveled across Highway 45 Alternate after it formed and left behind a path in parts as wide as 300 yards.
The tornado with the longest path started in Neshoba County, cut across southeast Winston County and lifted shortly after entering Noxubee County.
National Weather Service meteorologists from Jackson determined that tornado peaked with 110-mile-per-hour winds in its 25-mile track that got as wide as 400 yards.