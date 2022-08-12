Three teens arrested for bringing gun to school

Update: Friday Aug 8, 2022 at 6 p.m.: A third 15-year old is now charged in this case. Sheriff Greg Pollan says the third boy is charged with auto burglary for breaking into a vehicle Thursday night and taking the weapon.
The three juveniles are in juvenile lockup in Greenwood.
Original story:
CALHOUN CITY, Miss (WTVA) -- Two teenagers are in custody after they brought a gun to school and prompted a lockdown.
It happened around 1:20 p.m. Friday afternoon at the Calhoun County Career and Technical Center.
Sheriff Greg Pollan says his office got a report of a student with a gun in his backpack.
He says a teacher tried to approach the boy when he took off running.
They found the boy about an hour later.
From there, the Sheriff says they were able to locate the gun that he tossed in some bushes about 3 blocks away from the school.
Two 15-year old boys are now in custody.
Law enforcement believe the pair were working together and each one had possession of the gun at some point during the day.