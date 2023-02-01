Three taken to hospitals after Okolona fire

OKOLONA, Miss. (WTVA) - An overnight house fire in Okolona sent two adults and a child to the hospital.
The fire happened on North Church Street.
Okolona Fire Chief Terry Tucker said firefighters received the 911 call at approximately 1:40 a.m. Wednesday.
"We responded. We arrived within five minutes,” he said. “Found out that everyone had gotten out of the house. Thank goodness to a family member that went beyond and above to get everyone out of the house."
One person inside the house broke through a glass window and helped everyone escape.
The two adults have been released and the child was taken to a hospital in Tennessee.