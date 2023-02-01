 Skip to main content
Three taken to hospitals after Okolona fire

House fire on North Church Street in Okolona, MS

House fire on North Church Street in Okolona, MS. Photo Date: Feb. 1, 2023.

OKOLONA, Miss. (WTVA) - An overnight house fire in Okolona sent two adults and a child to the hospital.

The fire happened on North Church Street.

Okolona Fire Chief Terry Tucker said firefighters received the 911 call at approximately 1:40 a.m. Wednesday.

"We responded. We arrived within five minutes,” he said. “Found out that everyone had gotten out of the house. Thank goodness to a family member that went beyond and above to get everyone out of the house."

One person inside the house broke through a glass window and helped everyone escape.

The two adults have been released and the child was taken to a hospital in Tennessee.

