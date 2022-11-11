 Skip to main content
Three people hurt in Friday morning shooting in Columbus

Columbus shooting, Three shot - November 11, 2022

Three people hurt in shooting in Columbus on November 11.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - The Columbus Police Department is looking into an early Friday morning shooting that left three people hurt.

It happened at Yo' Bar on Bluecutt Road at 12:55 a.m.

Captain Rick Jones said the shooting started as an argument in the parking lot of the bar. He added that two people shot at each other. Both were injured. A third person was also shot. 

One victim went into surgery early Friday morning. The two others have been released from the hospital.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

