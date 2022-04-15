 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM CDT SATURDAY THROUGH SATURDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas and North Mississippi, including
the following areas, in East Arkansas, Lee AR and Phillips. In
North Mississippi, Alcorn, Benton MS, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Coahoma,
DeSoto, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee MS, Marshall, Monroe, Panola,
Pontotoc, Prentiss, Quitman, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah,
Tishomingo, Tunica, Union and Yalobusha.

* WHEN...From 1 AM CDT Saturday through Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Three more storm injuries reported in Mississippi; total at six

  • Updated
  • 0
Storm damage in Corinth, Mississippi. Photo Date: April 14, 2022.

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) says three more people were injured during Wednesday’s outbreak of storms.

MEMA first reported three injuries in Tippah County but now reports two injuries in Alcorn County and one in Clarke County.

The National Weather Service says at least six tornadoes touched down in Mississippi that day.

An EF-0 tornado briefly touched down on the south side of Corinth at approximately 6:45 p.m. It only traveled 0.2 miles.

Tornado near Corinth on April 13, 2022

Tornado briefly touched down [light-blue line] near Corinth, Mississippi, on April 13, 2022.

An EF-1 tornado traveled 25 miles through Neshoba, Winston and Noxubee counties.

Tornado in Neshoba, Winston and Noxubee counties on April 13, 2022

Tornado traveled through Neshoba, Winston and Noxubee counties on April 13, 2022.

A second EF-1 tornado traveled 5.2 miles through Artesia in Lowndes County.

Artesia tornado on April 13, 2022

Tornado swept through part of Lowndes County, Mississippi, on April 13, 2022.

So far, 24 counties have reported damage, including Alcorn, Noxubee, Oktibbeha, Tippah and Winston.

Winston County reported damage to 41 homes, three businesses and eight farms. Other counties are still gathering data and will report their numbers to MEMA soon.

Open this link to view drone footage of the storm damage.

