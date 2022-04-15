Three more storm injuries reported in Mississippi; total at six

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) says three more people were injured during Wednesday’s outbreak of storms.
MEMA first reported three injuries in Tippah County but now reports two injuries in Alcorn County and one in Clarke County.
The National Weather Service says at least six tornadoes touched down in Mississippi that day.
An EF-0 tornado briefly touched down on the south side of Corinth at approximately 6:45 p.m. It only traveled 0.2 miles.
An EF-1 tornado traveled 25 miles through Neshoba, Winston and Noxubee counties.
A second EF-1 tornado traveled 5.2 miles through Artesia in Lowndes County.
So far, 24 counties have reported damage, including Alcorn, Noxubee, Oktibbeha, Tippah and Winston.
Winston County reported damage to 41 homes, three businesses and eight farms. Other counties are still gathering data and will report their numbers to MEMA soon.