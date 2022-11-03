Three major Alabama newspapers to stop publishing print editions next year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WTVA) — The publisher of newspapers in Birmingham, Huntsville and Mobile announced Thursday it will no longer offer print editions in 2023.
Alabama Media Group says the last copy of the Birmingham News, Huntsville Times and Mobile Press-Register will be delivered February 26.
The company also plans to do the same thing with the Mississippi Press in Pascagoula.
The focus of those newspapers will now be entirely on their digital operations.
Advance, which owns those papers, aggressively moved toward online news in 2012 by scaling back its print editions to three days a week.