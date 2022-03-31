Three injuries reported so far following storms Wednesday

PEARL, Miss. (WTVA) - Wednesday’s round of storms injured three people.
That’s the number so far that’s been reported to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA).
More injuries could be reported.
Two injuries happened in Noxubee County and one happened in Holmes counties.
So far, 21 counties have reported damage, including Calhoun, Lafayette, Oktibbeha and Yalobusha counties.
MEMA encourages anyone with home damage to file an insurance claim, take photos of the damage and self-report the damage.