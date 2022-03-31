 Skip to main content
Three injuries reported so far following storms Wednesday

  • Updated
  • 0
Storm damage in Calhoun County

Storm damage in Calhoun County, Mississippi. Photo Date: March 31, 2022. Source: Calhoun County Sheriff Greg Pollan.

PEARL, Miss. (WTVA) - Wednesday’s round of storms injured three people.

That’s the number so far that’s been reported to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA).

More injuries could be reported.

Two injuries happened in Noxubee County and one happened in Holmes counties.

So far, 21 counties have reported damage, including Calhoun, Lafayette, Oktibbeha and Yalobusha counties.

MEMA encourages anyone with home damage to file an insurance claim, take photos of the damage and self-report the damage.

Open this link to file a damage report.

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

