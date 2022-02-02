 Skip to main content
Three face capital murder for Lee County death

Gavin Jeffers, Christopher Clayton and Shanery Hampton

(L-R): Christopher Clayton, Gavin Jeffers, Shanery Hampton. Source: Lee County Sheriff's Department.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Three people face capital murder in Lee County in connection to the December death of a man in Plantersville.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Department identified the suspects as Gavin Jeffers, 28, of West Point; Christopher Clayton, 21, of Fulton; and Shanery Hampton, 29, of Macon.

On the afternoon of Dec. 22, Lee County deputies responded to a house on County Road 746 where they found Justin Mayfield dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

According to the sheriff’s department, officers found weapons, large amounts of marijuana and cash.

Investigators say the armed suspects broke into the house with the intent to rob Mayfield. He fought back but was shot and later died from his injuries.

The suspects then allegedly stole cash and narcotics and fled.

