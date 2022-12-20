Three dead, one in critical condition following train collision in Sherman

SHERMAN, Miss. (WTVA) - Three people are dead and another person is in critical condition after a train collided with a vehicle in Sherman Monday night.

Sherman Police Chief Joel Spellins said it happened shortly before 6 p.m. on 3rd Avenue near Wild Bill’s.

Pontotoc County Coroner Kim Bedford identified the victims as Robert "Ted" Sheffield, 51; Sharon Sheffield, 52; and Robert Max Sheffield, 14.

Medics airlifted a 7-year-old girl to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, where she remains in critical condition but stable.

Spellins said a Burlington Northern train transporting 100 unloaded cars crashed into the family’s minivan as the minivan tried to cross the railroad tracks.

The police chief said the railroad crossing has flashing lights and bells but no crossing arms.

He said a train derailment and a fatal accident have previously occurred at the same intersection.

Spellins said the family lived approximately three miles from Sherman.

It appears the children attended New Albany Schools because the school district made the following post on its social media pages.