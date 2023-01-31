Three Columbus employees fired for embezzlement

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - The Columbus City Council fired three employees for embezzlement.
Deountray Roby, Demarcus Smith and Kendrick Walker were the employees fired on Tuesday at a special-called meeting.
The former public works employees are accused of stealing gasoline from a city-owned fuel dispenser on College Street in Columbus.
Columbus police launched an investigation after they say officers doing a routine check caught Deountray Roby in the act, filling up a private vehicle on January 23.
Chief Joseph Daughtry says the investigation later led to the arrests of Smith and Walker.
He claims the trio stole fuel by using a stolen pin number for a city vehicle.
Police also arrested Michael Williams on an accessory after the fact charge.
It was determined that Roby had fueled Williams' car the day the officers allegedly caught him.
The chief say the investigation is still ongoing.