Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations of around
two tenths of an inch.

* WHERE...Tishomingo, Prentiss, Pontotoc and Lee MS Counties.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible
power outages.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Three Columbus employees fired for embezzlement

(L-R: Deountray Roby, Demarcus Smith, Kendrick Walker)

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - The Columbus City Council fired three employees for embezzlement.

Deountray Roby, Demarcus Smith and Kendrick Walker were the employees fired on Tuesday at a special-called meeting.

The former public works employees are accused of stealing gasoline from a city-owned fuel dispenser on College Street in Columbus.

Columbus police launched an investigation after they say officers doing a routine check caught Deountray Roby in the act, filling up a private vehicle on January 23.

Chief Joseph Daughtry says the investigation later led to the arrests of Smith and Walker.

He claims the trio stole fuel by using a stolen pin number for a city vehicle.

Police also arrested Michael Williams on an accessory after the fact charge.

It was determined that Roby had fueled Williams' car the day the officers allegedly caught him.

The chief say the investigation is still ongoing.

 

