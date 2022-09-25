Three caught following auto burglaries at apartment complex near MSU

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — Sheriff's deputies in Oktibbeha County say they caught three people in connection with some auto burglaries at an apartment complex near the Mississippi State University campus.
The Oktibbeha County Sheriff's Office posted the news on Facebook Sunday morning about the string of burglaries at the Helix Starkville Student Apartments between Blackjack and Oktoc roads just outside of Starkville.
Deputies are asking people who live there to check their vehicles to make sure the burglars did not break into them.
Anyone who did have a vehicle break-in is asked to call the sheriff's office at 662-324-8484 or 662-323-2421.