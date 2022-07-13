Three arrested for shooting at Clay County nightclub

WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - Three people were arrested following a shooting at a nightclub in Clay County.
According to a news release from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened early Saturday, July 9 at C’s Place on CCC Line Road.
A bullet grazed one individual.
Officers arrested Cantron Davidson, 23; Antavious Gates, 21; and Alonzo Seals, 26, all of West Point.
Davidson was charged with accessory after the fact.
Gates and Seals are charged with shooting into a nightclub.
According to the sheriff's office, all three suspects are related and have been involved in an ongoing dispute.