Three arrested for shooting at Clay County nightclub

  • Updated
Clay County Sheriff's Office in West Point, Mississippi

Clay County, Mississippi. Photo Date: June 10, 2022.

WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - Three people were arrested following a shooting at a nightclub in Clay County.

According to a news release from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened early Saturday, July 9 at C’s Place on CCC Line Road.

A bullet grazed one individual.

Officers arrested Cantron Davidson, 23; Antavious Gates, 21; and Alonzo Seals, 26, all of West Point.

Cantron Davidson

Cantron Davidson, Source: Clay County Sheriff's Office.
Antavious Gates

Antavious Gates, Source: Clay County Sheriff's Office.
Alonzo Seals

Alonzo Seals, Source: Clay County Sheriff's Office.

Davidson was charged with accessory after the fact.

Gates and Seals are charged with shooting into a nightclub.

According to the sheriff's office, all three suspects are related and have been involved in an ongoing dispute.

