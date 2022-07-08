 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values near or above 110 degrees.

* WHERE...Entire Mid-South.

* WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

Three arrested after Union County chase

  • Updated
  • 0
handcuffs, crime, arrest

Credit: MGN

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) - Three people were arrested following a high-speed chase that began Wednesday, July 6 in Union County.

The chase made its way into Tupelo before ending back in Union County.

Union County Sheriff Jimmy Edwards said the chase began on Interstate 22 when a deputy came upon a vehicle reportedly stolen from Indiana.

The chase ended near downtown New Albany where the sheriff said four people jumped out of the vehicle.

Ultimately, three of the four individuals were arrested and face charges.

Christian Churchman, 24, of Memphis, Tennessee, faces drug and weapons charges. Johnny Carter, 20, of Memphis, faces drug and fleeing charges.

Christian Churchman

Christian Churchman, Source: Union County Sheriff's Department.
Johnny Carter

Johnny Carter, Source: Union County Sheriff's Department.

The third suspect is a teenager and the sheriff would not identify the individual.

All three also faces charges in Memphis. The teenager is wanted for murder and eight counts of attempted murder.

