Three arrested after Union County chase

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) - Three people were arrested following a high-speed chase that began Wednesday, July 6 in Union County.
The chase made its way into Tupelo before ending back in Union County.
Union County Sheriff Jimmy Edwards said the chase began on Interstate 22 when a deputy came upon a vehicle reportedly stolen from Indiana.
The chase ended near downtown New Albany where the sheriff said four people jumped out of the vehicle.
Ultimately, three of the four individuals were arrested and face charges.
Christian Churchman, 24, of Memphis, Tennessee, faces drug and weapons charges. Johnny Carter, 20, of Memphis, faces drug and fleeing charges.
The third suspect is a teenager and the sheriff would not identify the individual.
All three also faces charges in Memphis. The teenager is wanted for murder and eight counts of attempted murder.