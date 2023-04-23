Thousands experienced power outage in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Thousands of Tupelo residents experienced a power outage starting around 10 Sunday night (April 23).
The outage was due to a switch exploding at the substation near Papa V’s.
Johnny Timmons, the director of Tupelo Water and Light, said crews had to isolate the switch so that they could restore power to residents.
The substation has 13 lines primarily in the downtown area.
The majority of customers who experienced the outage should have had their power restored by Monday morning.