Thousands experience a power outage in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA)- Thousands of Tupelo residents experienced power outage starting around 10 Sunday night (April 23).
The outage was due to a switch exploding at the substation near Papa V’s.
Johnny Timmons, Director of Tupelo Water and Light says crews had to isolate the switch so that they could restore power to residents.
The substation has 13 lines primarily in the downtown area.
Timmons says technicians are still working on the substation interruption, but majority of customers who experienced the outage should have already had their power restored.