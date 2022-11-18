This year's drought will impact duck hunting

FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Drought is still widespread across the South and has greatly impacted agriculture, transportation and more.
It’s also going to impact duck hunters in good and bad ways.
"[It’s] created a lot of food source because it gives time for that vegetation to grow up, but now we need water so that the waterfowl and ducks can go out and get the vegetation," MDWFP Lt. Supervisor John McFerrin explained.
He’s been with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP) for 25 years and is an avid hunter.
He said any extreme weather will change animals' standard patterns, and different types of weather can change where they have to find food
Drought issues in the northwest could affect the number of birds seen this season.
"Probably the whole flyaway — from here to up in the north — it is going to have some sort of effect on it."
A concern for duck hunters may be getting to their regular duck hunting spots because water levels are so low, especially for hunters trying to travel up the old Tombigbee River and smaller channels off it.
McFerrin said low water levels will leave hunters with limited spots. Limited spots could be a positive for some hunters though because more ducks will be in one place.
He said there’ll be more people in a single location. He advises hunters to be courteous.
With a limited number of places to hunt and with a lack of water, it is going to be some early mornings for hunters this year.
"They get out here at 12-1 o’clock in the morning to beat someone to the hole, so there is going to be some complications."
McFerrin said the best weather for duck hunting is cold, cloudy and rainy conditions.
Duck season for Mississippi starts on Nov. 25.
McFerrin said duck hunting has picked up interest with many younger people because it can be more of a social sport and using dogs is also a plus.