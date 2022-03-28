Third injury reported from March 22 tornado outbreak

PEARL, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi reported its third injury from the March 22 outbreak of tornadoes.
The third injury happened in Clay County; the other injuries were previously reported in Copiah and Holmes counties.
Twenty-five tornadoes touched down that day, the National Weather Service has confirmed so far.
The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) has received damage reports from 16 counties.
More than 250 homes sustained damage, 22 of which were “destroyed” and 34 suffered “major damage” in Attala, Clay, Hinds, Holmes, Jefferson, Kemper, Madison, Smith, Warren and Yazoo counties.