Third Dollar General store robbed in Lowndes County

STEENS, Miss. (WTVA) - Two masked men held up another Dollar General store Thursday night, April 7 in Lowndes County.

Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said the armed robbery happened at approximately 10:00 at the store on Pleasant Hill Road, which is south of Steens.

The sheriff said two masked men entered the store. One robber showed a gun to two store clerks. They demanded and took cash, then left.

This is the third such robbery in Lowndes County since late-March.

The first robbery happened March 21 at the Dollar General store along Highway 182.

The second robbery happened March 23 on Highway 12.

No arrests have been made in any of the robberies.

At this time, the sheriff doesn't want to say if investigators believe the robberies are linked.

We hope to receive surveillance images from the third robbery soon. This article will be updated then.