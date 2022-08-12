Third arrest made in Lee County homicide

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Law enforcement found the third person wanted for a homicide last month in Lee County.
The Lee County Sheriff's Department announced Friday the arrest of Patricia Flakes, 42, in Tennessee by federal marshals.
Flakes is the estranged wife of victim Jeremiah Flakes, 21, who was found dead July 14 inside his mother's vehicle along County Road 1432 in Auburn.
Shannon Bramlett, 33, and Darick Moody, 19, were recently arrested in Florida in connection with the killing.
Sheriff Jim Johnson said Bramlett is the girlfriend of Patricia Flakes and Moody is Bramlett's nephew.
Johnson added all three suspects fired weapons, and he described the crime as a possible gang-related homicide.