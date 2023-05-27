'Think Twice Before You Shoot' event in Tupelo addresses gun violence

TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) -- Thousands of people are killed in gun violence every year. One nonprofit held an event in Tupelo to address that concerning fact.
"Think Twice Before You Shoot" was held at Gumtree Park in Tupelo by Transforming You Inc. The organization's founder Trenessa Beene is from the area and she wanted to hold this event in her hometown to spark change.
"If we all come together as a community," says Beene. "We can change the whole world."
Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka. Beene's father J.C. was the guest speaker. He says he wanted to spread the message that there's much to enjoy about life, and killing another person robs both the victim and yourself of those opportunities.
The event included free food and giveaways as well as a game of kickball.