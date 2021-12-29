Thief sought for catalytic converter thefts in Lee County

You are the owner of this article.
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CST
FOR NORTHEASTERN CHICKASAW...SOUTHWESTERN ITAWAMBA...SOUTHERN LEE AND
NORTHWESTERN MONROE COUNTIES...

At 522 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Verona, moving
northeast at 55 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...
Tupelo, Verona, Tombigbee State Park, Shannon, Plantersville,
Evergreen, Nettleton, Skyline, Mooreville, Eggville, Ballardsville,
Dorsey, Leotis, Old Union and Richmond.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CST for northeastern
Mississippi.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

TORNADO WATCH 569 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CST FOR THE
FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

MS
.    MISSISSIPPI COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

ALCORN               ATTALA              BENTON
BOLIVAR              CALHOUN             CARROLL
CHICKASAW            CHOCTAW             CLAY
COAHOMA              DESOTO              GRENADA
HOLMES               HUMPHREYS           ISSAQUENA
ITAWAMBA             LAFAYETTE           LEE
LEFLORE              LOWNDES             MARSHALL
MONROE               MONTGOMERY          OKTIBBEHA
PANOLA               PONTOTOC            PRENTISS
QUITMAN              SHARKEY             SUNFLOWER
TALLAHATCHIE         TATE                TIPPAH
TISHOMINGO           TUNICA              UNION
WASHINGTON           WEBSTER             YALOBUSHA
YAZOO

Weather Alert

TORNADO WATCH 569 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 7 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR
THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN MISSISSIPPI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES

IN NORTH MISSISSIPPI

CALHOUN               CHICKASAW             ITAWAMBA
LEE                   MONROE                PONTOTOC
PRENTISS              TISHOMINGO

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABERDEEN, AMORY, BOONEVILLE, BRUCE,
CALHOUN CITY, FULTON, HOUSTON, IUKA, OKOLONA, PONTOTOC,
AND TUPELO.

Thief sought for catalytic converter thefts in Lee County

Catalytic converter thefts in Lee County, uploaded Dec. 29, 2021

Can you identify this person who is suspected of stealing catalytic converters in Lee County. Source: Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Law enforcement officers in Lee County are asking for help finding the person or people responsible for stealing catalytic converters.

Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi released the photo shown above. Can you identify that person?

However, Crime Stoppers did not say where the thefts happened.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-773-8477.

