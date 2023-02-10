Therapy dogs visit Le Bonheur Clinic

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Furry family members are important to a lot of people. But, they can hold other roles too.
Four golden retrievers acted as therapists today for children in Tupelo. They work with the organization Love on a Leash.
Therapy dogs offer a lot of benefits to people of all ages and backgrounds. They are known for reducing anxiety and depression. That’s why Lisa Abstein started Love on a Leash in 2006.
“I am in mental health and I’m a private practice therapist,” Abstain said. “And, I just see so many people hurting and this was just a ministry that was laid on my heart in 2006 and we’ve just been going at it ever sense.”
The golden retrievers spent time with patients before their appointments. James Thomas is a patient at Le Bonheur. He says petting the dogs help with his pain and brighten his day after school.
Clinic Director Jessica Glover invited the organization to come Friday. She wanted to bring something positive to the waiting room.
“There’s a lot of services and activities that they do in Memphis that we don’t have the opportunity to do here,” Glover said. “So, when I found out about this local chapter it was very exciting to find out that they could come here and help the mood of out clinic patients today.”
Therapy dogs are used for all sorts of things. Studies show they even boost reading levels for children.