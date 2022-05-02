Their virus symptoms were minor. Then they had long Covid.

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Chickasaw, southeastern Pontotoc and southwestern Lee Counties through 230 PM CDT... At 203 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Houlka, or near Houston, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Pontotoc, Houston, Verona, Shannon, Troy, Houlka, Furrs, New Houlka, Chiwapa, Van Vleet, Parkersburg, Palmetto, Thelma, Leotis, Old Union, Wallfield and George P Cossar State Park. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH