The W looking into the possibility of changing name

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi University for Women (The W) may have a new name in the not-too-distant future.
President Nora Miller sent a letter to alumni in which she addressed rumors of The W changing its name.
“...we have begun more formal preparations to determine if now is the time to make this change,” she wrote.
The current name has always been a topic of discussion among male students.
“In May, I received a letter from our Dean's Council, acknowledging the challenges that our name presents and advocating that we pursue a name that is inclusive for all students,” Miller continued.
The W began accepting male students in 1982.
Since then, there have been several formal discussions among leadership and alumni about changing the school’s name.
“We will begin holding listening sessions soon to gather information about your thoughts and concerns on this issue. These sessions will be for faculty, staff, students, alumni, and other stakeholders.”
Stakeholders can also submit feedback by sending emails to namechange@muw.edu.
Read the president's full letter below.