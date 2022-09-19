 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The W and Co-Lin sign agreement to benefit transfer students

  • Updated
  • 0
MUW, Mississippi University for Women, The W

Mississippi University for Women (MUW, The W) in Columbus, Mississippi. Photo Date: April 6, 2022.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi University for Women (The W) signed an agreement with Copiah-Lincoln Community College (Co-Lin) that’ll benefit students transferring from the college to the university.

The W is located in Columbus and Co-Lin is located in Wesson, which is approximately 43 miles southwest of Jackson.

“This agreement creates a curricular bridge between the two institutions, so that Co-Lin students can pursue opportunities in psychology, family science and child advocacy studies with minimal transfer credit loss,” Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Scott Tollison said.

Open this link to read The W’s full announcement.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Recommended for you