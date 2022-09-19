The W and Co-Lin sign agreement to benefit transfer students

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi University for Women (The W) signed an agreement with Copiah-Lincoln Community College (Co-Lin) that’ll benefit students transferring from the college to the university.
The W is located in Columbus and Co-Lin is located in Wesson, which is approximately 43 miles southwest of Jackson.
“This agreement creates a curricular bridge between the two institutions, so that Co-Lin students can pursue opportunities in psychology, family science and child advocacy studies with minimal transfer credit loss,” Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Scott Tollison said.