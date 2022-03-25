BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The U.S Army is turning to video games to attract new recruits.
The Army spends months recruiting high school students, and a new trailer decked out with gaming chairs and TVs, is a new tool in the arsenal.
Sgt. First Class Michael Watson said the Army has a competing e-sports team.
E-sports is a form of competition using video games and is a multi-billion dollar business around the globe
In the Army, soldiers can compete full-time or part-time.
Watson said this is something many young kids don't know.
"Just to show young kids that you can have a hobby and be a normal person, find your own joy while also being a soldier."
Tanner Palmer, who is a junior at Baldwyn High School, said he’s considering joining ROTC once he gets to college.
He comes from a military family and thinks joining the military is a good opportunity to consider.
"We need people to join the Army and fight for our country,” Palmer said. “Not just our country, but the freedoms of the entire world. You have threats like Russia and China, and as you see like in Ukraine. I mean if we can’t remove those threats right now, look what's gonna happen."
Visit GoArmy.com for more information about recruiting and more.