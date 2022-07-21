"The Twisted Whisker" Cat Cafe opens in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A new business opened its doors Thursday in Tupelo, it's called "The Twisted Whisker" and is the first cat cafe in town.
It's essentially a foster home for cats from the local humane society.
The cafe offers light snacks, like chips and cookies, along with drinks while visitors relax in the cat lounge.
" The Twisted Whisker" started with 20 foster cats and on opening day and three were adopted out to forever homes.
Co-owned by a husband and wife, the duo said opened the business is a dream for them.
For hours of operation and more FAQ, visit their website, https://www.twistedwhiskertupelo.com/