"The Twisted Whisker" Cat Cafe opens in Tupelo

  • Updated
Cat Cafe Adoption

Orang gets adopted on the opening day of The Twisted Whisker.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A new business opened its doors Thursday in Tupelo, it's called "The Twisted Whisker" and is the first cat cafe in town.

It's essentially a foster home for cats from the local humane society.

The cafe offers light snacks, like chips and cookies, along with drinks while visitors relax in the cat lounge.

" The Twisted Whisker" started with 20 foster cats and on opening day and three were adopted out to forever homes. 

Co-owned by a husband and wife, the duo said opened the business is a dream for them.

"We've had a lot of community support, and a lot of support from the humane society that was one of my biggest wishes for it, was that we would partner with them and be able to help them...just come see these sweet little faces and if you fall in love you can take one home," said Marcie Harper, Owner of The Twisted Whisker.
 
Admission is $11 per person.
 
You can keep up with the cats on their facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/twistedwhiskertupelo

For hours of operation and more FAQ, visit their website, https://www.twistedwhiskertupelo.com/

