The Twisted Whisker Cat Café hosts cat yoga class

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Everyone needs a little bit of relaxation.
Wednesday morning, a group of feline lovers had the chance to relax their mind, body and spirit with one of the newest trends, we're talking about cat yoga.
The Twisted Whisker Cat Café in Tupelo hosted it's first cat yoga class and it did not take long for the class to book up completely.
The group filled the cat café lounge space, laid out their mats and were joined by more than a dozen lovable cats, all who are waiting to find their forever homes.
During the hour long class, participants stretched, posed and became zen with curious cats making themselves at home on the yoga mats.
The owner of the cat café led the yoga class and says its a class designed for everyone, no matter their athletic ability or skill level.
" I really wanted to give a space for the average person, the person who doesn't know much about yoga, they just want a chance to breathe and relax," explained Marcie Harper.
Harper is planning to host more cat yoga classes in the future.
As a reminder, all of the cats at The Twisted Whisker are available for adoption.
You can follow their cat adventures on their facebook page.