The Triple Crown Project: A gamechanger for the Golden Triangle

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss (WTVA) - State lawmakers passed legislation Wednesday that will go toward a $2.5 billion economic development Gov. Tate Reeves described as the largest in state history.
The plant will be located near the Golden Triangle Regional Airport. The plant will use slab and recycled aluminum to make sheets used for vehicles, beverage cans, and air conditioners.
City officials in the Golden Triangle describe this development as a gamechanger. They expect to see huge economic benefits. The project will create an estimated 1,000 jobs.
Other parts of the project include:
- $250 million for a future project producing 100 jobs
- $200 million for aluminum mill campus development with 160 jobs
- $150 million for a renewable biocarbon facility producing 40 jobs
- An amount to be determined for a possible future port facility
The state plans to provide $155 million for the project with all but $500,000 going to the aluminum plant. The rest will be spent on the biocarbon plant.