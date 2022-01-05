 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM
CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet
accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a
light glaze.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee, East
Arkansas and Southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Power
outages may be expected due to ice accumulations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

The Sanctuary Hospice House is in desperate need for nurses and nursing assistants

  • Updated
  • 0
Nurses needed at The Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo

Credit: Calleamanecer / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 3.0 | License Link

They are looking for nurses who are compassionate and just want to help.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - With a surge in Covid cases, it's definitely a hard time to be a nurse.

Conditions are tough but the demand is high. Health care is being hit hard during the pandemic and we have seen a lot of staffing shortages.

The Sanctuary Hospice House is looking for nurses who are compassionate and just want to help.

Chief Operations Officer Tiwana O'Rear said it has been difficult to get nurses because they are seeing long term health care workers leave the field.

"Positions that used to be filled in a week are taking 4-6 weeks now to be filled,” she said. “So it's leaving the staff that we do have picking up extra hours and extra shifts."

Although she is very grateful for the staff that she has already, she wants to give them some relief as soon as possible.

"It's meaningful work; it's something you can go home at the end of the day and know that you made a difference for somebody and you did it in a positive way. It’s calm and not a stressful environment at all."

O'Rear said they have opening all across the board to fit any schedule.

If you are a nurse and you are currently looking for a job, you can visit Sanctuary's website at sanctuaryhospicehouse.com.

Reporter

Aundrea is from Corinth, Mississippi. She is a graduate of Corinth High School, Northeast Mississippi Community College and the University of Tennessee at Martin where she played basketball.

