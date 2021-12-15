The Salvation Army is working to put together gift boxes for the children on the angel tree

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Salvation Army has started packaging gifts for the families and children on their angel tree.
They have worked the past eight days but it will only take them about four hours to give it all away.
Lisa Murphree has volunteered that past 8 years and she said it brings her so much joy seeing the parents and kids come and get their gifts.
She said Christmas is such an important time of the year and they just enjoy helping those in need.
Along with the gifts each family will receive a food box with either a turkey or a ham.
They are still taking donations and they are looking for volunteers to work the distribution this Friday at the Tupelo Distribution Center.
They will start at 8:00 a.m. and they plan to be there until 12:00 p.m.
If you want to volunteer all you have to do is show up and be ready to work.