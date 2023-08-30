The Salvation Army in Tupelo is adding new rules to its shelter.

TUPELO, Miss. - The Salvation Army in Tupelo is implementing some new rules. Listed below are some of the added regulations.
New as of August 18
- All bags will be checked every time someone enters the Lodge.
- No weapons of any kind are allowed in the Lodge.
- Any behaviors that resemble behaviors associated with drug or alcohol use will result in loss of stay.
Starting September 15
- Breathalyzer tests will be required to earn entry to the Lodge.
- No one will be allowed to sleep on property outdoors after a loss of opportunity to stay. One warning will be given to exit. After the one warning, violators will be trespassing.
- Chores must be completed by 9:45 PM and lights out by 10 PM.
Starting October 1
- People who qualify will be granted 14 days without a program fee
- After 14 days all people and family units will be required to pay $10 a night or $70 a week.
- After 60 days, all people and family units will be required to pay $15 a night or $105 a week.
- After 120 nights of stay people will loss the opportunity to stay and will enter the 90-day waiting period for an opportunity to stay