The Salvation Army in Tupelo is adding new rules to its shelter

TUPELO, Miss. - The Salvation Army in Tupelo is implementing some new rules. Listed below are some of the added regulations.

New as of August 18

  1. All bags will be checked every time someone enters the Lodge.
  2. No weapons of any kind are allowed in the Lodge.
  3. Any behaviors that resemble behaviors associated with drug or alcohol use will result in loss of stay.

Starting September 15

  1. Breathalyzer tests will be required to earn entry to the Lodge.
  2. No one will be allowed to sleep on property outdoors after a loss of opportunity to stay. One warning will be given to exit. After the one warning, violators will be trespassing.
  3. Chores must be completed by 9:45 PM and lights out by 10 PM.

Starting October 1

  1. People who qualify will be granted 14 days without a program fee
  2. After 14 days all people and family units will be required to pay $10 a night or $70 a week.
  3. After 60 days, all people and family units will be required to pay $15 a night or $105 a week.
  4. After 120 nights of stay people will loss the opportunity to stay and will enter the 90-day waiting period for an opportunity to stay

