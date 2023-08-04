The robots are coming... to your table. A Tupelo restaurant uses a robot to serve customers

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - We have all gotten use to self-checkouts at the grocery store and self-order kiosk at the fast- food restaurants.
Now, a local restaurant that opened last month is incorporating a first in the All-America city, robotic service.
She's fast, she's accurate, and she can handle every table in the restaurant.
This perfect, tireless waiter is a robot.
Bella is a robotic serving tray on wheels.
Bella is apart of the staff here at Takumi's Ramen.
The new restaurant is Tupelo's first to roll out a robot as an extra set of hands.
"She's fantastic. Everyone loves her. She makes it very easy to get food out to multiple tables quickly, and that stuff is heavy. It's so great having her," said Alyssa Niven, a server at Takumi's Ramen.
Bella has four food trays and can carry more than 20 pounds on each tray.
After customers get their order taken by a server, Bella brings the food right to their table.
Rest assured, she will not get your order confused.
"She's programmed to the tables and she has 3d sensors and she can scan around her like many times a minute to check for obstacles," said Nivens
Bella can only bring food out.
The robot obviously have limitations that keep them from replacing human workers.
For starters, she doesn't have hands, so it depends on people to put food on the trays.
But when faced with a shortage of workers, she's welcome to help.
People get a kick out of the robots, especially children.
Another job Bella does not do is clear the table.
Takumi's Ramen does not allow dirty dishes to be placed on the trays, Bella uses to bring freshly prepared food.