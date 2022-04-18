The perfect match: local teen preps for second kidney transplant

NETTLETON, Miss. (WTVA) - This week, a local teenager will have her second kidney transplant in ten years.
While most of the time, finding and organ donor match is a long, rigorous process, in this family's case, it's a long-time family friend stepping up to be the match.
"I've been waiting on this for three years," said 16-year-old Mia Robinson, of Nettleton.
Mia Robinson was born with abnormal kidneys.
Mia started going to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in Memphis for health treatments.
At the age of 6-years-old, Mia had her first kidney transplant.
But, three years ago, she started having more kidney issues.
" I knew my kidney was going to fail...Let's put it that way," said Mia.
Last September, doctors put Mia on dialysis.
Her kidneys were functioning at about 10 percent or less.
"In December, we started the process of trying to find a donor," said Bridgette Robinson, Mia's mother.
Bridgette Robinson said several possible donors were tested but none were a match.
The family then turned to social media for help.
" We went to Facebook to see if anyone else wanted to be tested,
And Andrea, a co-worker, church friend, known her her whole life, wanted to be tested," explained Bridgette.
" I mailed them (testing samples) in on Friday, the next Friday they called me and told me I was a match," said Andrea Mason, Mia's kidney donor.
For Mia, Andrea's kidney donation means the gift of life.
"It means a lot to me because she's giving me life. She's not giving me just an organ, If I wasn't on dialysis I probably wouldn't be here, she's giving me a second or third chance at life," explained Mia.
The process of finding a match over the last several months showed the Robinson family it's all about the right timing.
"Knowing her all my life, I never would have thought it would have been Andrea. We felt like leading up to the time she came to us, it wasn't working with those folks and we had to learn it wasn't our time, it's all in God's timing," said Bridgette.
For Andrea, being the perfect match means she gets to watch Mia have the teenager years most look forward to.
" I don't know if I'm ever going to have children of my own or not but if I don't as long as I can see her live the rest of her life to the fullest...That's okay with me," added Andrea.
" I'm ready to start my teenage life. I've lived the past three years in the hospital...so I haven't gotten to do a lot of things I haven't been able to do if I wasn't sick," added Mia.
Mia and Andrea will have their Kidney transplant on Tuesday, April 19th in Memphis, then the two will being the road to recovery.