The non-profit group Eight Days of Hope has deployed to Mayfield, KY to help those devastated by the tornado

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - The recovery continues following the recent deadly and destructive storms.
Eight Days of Hope has already deployed to Mayfield, KY to help those devastated by the tornado that struck late Friday night.
The non-profit organization responds to disasters right after they happen. Their leaders are already on the ground and they are sending about nine trailers to assist the families with rebuilding.
Kentucky saw the most loss of life and homes destroyed from all the storms that happened over the weekend.
Chandler Gurley is the Director of Operations for Eight Days of Hope and she said she is glad to be a part of the recovery.
She said they always partner with a local church.
They start at the church then branch out to the community.