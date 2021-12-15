The New Albany community is working to provide aid to Kentuckians who lost everything last weekend

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) - The New Albany community is working to provide aid to Kentuckians who lost everything during last weekend’s deadly tornados.
Organizer Shawna Davis said she called one person; then her husband called one person, and the project has since turned into a massive outreach of love.
"We were just taking a small trailer,” she said on Wednesday. “And then it became to where someone called in and said, ‘Hey, I know you are going to have to get a lot more. I have a box trailer you can use and take up there.’ And then someone else donated the semi [truck] to pull it along with the fuel and a driver, and it's just been compiling and it’s great.”
Donations will be accepted until Friday afternoon, Dec. 17.
Donations can be made at the following locations: Union County Library and across from American Furniture on Hwy 15
The team will leave for Kentucky that evening and return home on Sunday.