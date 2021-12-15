You are the owner of this article.
The New Albany community is working to provide aid to Kentuckians who lost everything last weekend

The New Albany community is working to provide aid to Kentuckians who lost everything during last weekend’s deadly tornados.

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) - The New Albany community is working to provide aid to Kentuckians who lost everything during last weekend’s deadly tornados.

Organizer Shawna Davis said she called one person; then her husband called one person, and the project has since turned into a massive outreach of love.

"We were just taking a small trailer,” she said on Wednesday. “And then it became to where someone called in and said, ‘Hey, I know you are going to have to get a lot more. I have a box trailer you can use and take up there.’ And then someone else donated the semi [truck] to pull it along with the fuel and a driver, and it's just been compiling and it’s great.”

Donations will be accepted until Friday afternoon, Dec. 17.

Donations can be made at the following locations: Union County Library and across from American Furniture on Hwy 15

The team will leave for Kentucky that evening and return home on Sunday.

