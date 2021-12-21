The Natchez Trace Parkway near Highway 145 could be open soon but it all depends on the weather

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Natchez Trace Parkway near highway 145 intersection will soon be open and phase two of the trace paving project will come to an end.
Officials closed the parkway from McCullough Boulevard to highway 145 back in October.
District Ranger John Hearne said the earliest the section could have been done would have been Tuesday at midnight but that did not happen.
He said they have hit some delays associated with weather and the temperature not being hot enough for them to do the required paving markings and that sort of thing is what’s delaying them at this point of time.
The closing of this section of the trace has forced drivers to take lengthy detours.
Hopefully the section will be open next week but if there are any type of weather delays it may be pushed back until January.