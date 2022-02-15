The NAACP president and parents met with Lee County school leaders Tuesday morning to discuss an incident that happened last week

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High profile vehicles and tractor trailers should use extra caution, especially on east-west oriented roads. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&