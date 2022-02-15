 Skip to main content
The NAACP president and parents met with Lee County school leaders Tuesday morning to discuss an incident that happened last week

  • 0

SHANNON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Lee County NAACP president and parents met with the superintendent Tuesday morning to discuss an incident that happened last week.

Lee County NAACP president, Charles Moore, said a 2nd grade student that is on the do not paddle list was paddled last week. He said the extremities of the buttock were exposed and she paddled him with his pants down.

Moore said they are looking for transparency and he just wants all of the kids to be safe at school.

He said the mom is not happy because the child doesn't want to go to school and he's afraid.

He said, "No one should be handled that way. The teacher in my opinion should not be in the school system with that type of attitude of discipline."

The NAACP will be hosting a meeting with parents to talk about treatment towards students and other issues.

The meeting is scheduled for February 19, at 3:30 p.m., at the Boys and Girls Club. 

