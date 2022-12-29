The Lyric celebrates 110 years in downtown Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Community Theatre is celebrating The Lyric as the building turns 110-years-old this year.
"It's somewhat the same stage as it was in the beginning," Tom Booth said as he spoke about the structural updates inside the theatre over the last century.
Booth is the first executive director of TCT. He also celebrates a milestone this year. He has served as executive director for 20 years and has been involved with TCT for 30 years.
"It was not The Lyric when it was first built."
In 1912, the building was called the Comus Theatre and it featured live theatre. It later became The Strand. Eventually, The Lyric turned into a movie theatre when it became apart of the Malco Theatre group.
"And then in 1984, when the Malco was moving out of The Lyric, it became available for sale," Booth said.
Tupelo Community Theatre bought The Lyric for $100,000 that year.
Over its 110 years, there has been several structural updates.
"We try to keep as much of that history as we can," Booth said.
In 1912, the building was all brick, there was no marquee and the cars out front were more with the times.
After TCT purchased The Lyric, the marquee has been updated with neon and paint. The group also updated the interior, like the seats and the balcony area.
"We hope to announce some big capital projects in the next year or so," Booth said.
Booth will often have guests ask for the best seat in the house. He described the question as subjective. Often times, he will recommend the front row, but his top pick is front and center of the balcony.
With 110 years of history, so many people have their own stories from their experiences at The Lyric theatre.
WTVA's Daniella Oropeza interview Elvis Presley's childhood friend, Sam Bell, back in December of 2019. During that interview, he reminisced on the fond memories they shared at The Lyric.
"It was segregated," Bell said. "He would go in the white side. He'd buy some popcorn. I'd go in the black side. When we got upstairs, they had a little banner that separated the races and he'd just cross over there. So, we'd sit in the aisle instead of using the seat. We'd sit in the aisle and we'd watch the westers and all of that."
Booth said one of his favorite stories from local residents includes Henry Dodge. He lived on the corner of North Gloster Street and West Jefferson Street.
Dodge would walk to The Lyric to see movies. One night, he walked to the theatre to see Frankenstein.
Booth said Dodge was so scared afterwards that he walked along the middle of the road so that nothing would grab him.
That is not the only spook after leaving the building. Stranger things have happened inside.
"Who is Antoine? Well, nobody really seems to know," Booth said. He described Antoine as being like Casper the Friendly Ghost. He does not do anything bad, but he does pull tricks.
After the fifth most deadly tornado in American history hit Tupelo in 1936, the injured and dying were brought to The Lyric theatre. Many people believe Antoine is one of those spirits.
"And of course, everything that goes wrong at the theatre is blamed on Antoine," Booth said.
The Lyric and the Tupelo Community Theatre continue to grow with each production.
"We welcome everyone at The Lyric. There is a place for everyone."
Booth stressed that those who audition for a certain role for a play and end up not getting that part should not be discouraged. The decision is not because that person does not have talent.
"It's because you weren't right for that one particular role," he said.
There is not an age limit on participation. There is something to do for younger and older thespians.
If on-stage does not work out for someone, anyone can also be apart of the behind the scenes crew.
Whatever the production, those involved are apart of an award winning group. TCT has won over 100 awards in the last 20 years. The theatre has advanced from state to regionals several times. One show even made it to nationals.
"We are already planning for our 54th season," Booth said. "So, we are choosing plays now for the future."
TCT is celebrating The Lyric's 110 years with banners along Broadway Street in downtown Tupelo. Also, an audience sang 'Happy Birthday' every night during its last production of 2022.