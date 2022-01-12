 Skip to main content
The last few weeks emergency rooms and clinics are seeing unprecedented numbers of patients requesting COVID-19 testing

COVID-19 testing site at The Mall at Barnes Crossing

COVID-19 testing site at The Mall at Barnes Crossing in Tupelo, Mississippi. Photo Date: Jan. 5, 2022.

North Mississippi Medical Center has re-opened the drive thru testing center at Barnes Crossing Mall

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The last few weeks emergency rooms and clinics are seeing unprecedented numbers of patients requesting covid-19 testing.

With the number of test request North Mississippi Medical Center decided to re-open the drive thru testing center at Barnes Crossing Mall.

The workers are staying busy from open to close.

President of North Mississippi Medical Clinics, David Barber, said they have seen incredible responses from the opening of the testing center.

He said that Monday and Tuesday were the highest testing days since the start of the clinic.

