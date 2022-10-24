 Skip to main content
The Grenada High School Band brings back the gold for the 75th time

  • Updated
  • 0
The Grenada High School Band after winning their 75th Grand Championship

The Grenada High School Band in Lake Charles, Louisiana. Photo Date: October 22, 2022.

GRENADA, Miss. (WTVA) - The Grenada High School Marching Band won superior ratings in every category at Toyota Gulf Coast Marching Band Championships in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Saturday. 

The marching band had the highest scores in music, color guard, general effect, and in visual. These honors landed the band their 75th Grand Championship. The band returned to Grenada with police escorts while parents, students, and supporters cheered them on. 

The Grenada High School Band is known for its spectacular performances. They have performed in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, the Tournament of Roses Parade, and The Governor’s Inaugural Parade. 

 

 

Chris Nalls is from Carrollton, Mississippi. He's a graduate of Mississippi State University.

