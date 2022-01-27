The Golden Triangle celebrated the groundbreaking for a new federal express processing center

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - The Golden Triangle celebrated the ground breaking for a new federal express processing center Thursday.
CEO of GTR Link, Joe Max Higgins Jr., said it is an amazing feeling to see a project that they have been working on for three years become reality.
Hundreds of jobs will become available as a result of the FedEx ground.
President of Westmoreland Development, Jada Leo, said he has done hundreds of these projects and he is excited about creating new jobs for people and watching Lowndes county grow.
They started working on building Monday and the plan is to be done by summer 2022.