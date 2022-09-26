 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...RED FLAG CONDITIONS POSSIBLE WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON IN NORTH
MISSISSIPPI...

.A combination of gusty northeast 20 ft winds associated with the
approach of Hurricane Ian into the Gulf Coast, low relative
humidity values between 20 to 25 percent and 10 hour fuel
moisture values below 10 percent will result in the potential for
Red Flag conditions over North Mississippi Wednesday afternoon.

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS...LOW
HUMIDITY...AND LOW FUEL MOISTURE FOR NORTH MISSISSIPPI...

* WIND...Northeast 20 foot winds between 11-15 mph with gusts to
around 20 mph.

* HUMIDITY...between 20 to 25 percent

* 10 HOUR FUEL MOISTURE...less than 10 percent

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

&&

'The Crown' gets a new queen

  • 0
Imelda Staunton stars as Queen Elizabeth II in season 5 of "The Crown."

 Alex Bailey/Netflix

While production of Season 6 of "The Crown" was briefly paused after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Season 5 is still on track to start November 9.

When the popular series returns to Netflix, Imelda Staunton will take over the role of the Queen from Olivia Colman who portrayed her in Seasons 3 and 4 of the royal drama.

Claire Foy portrayed Queen Elizabeth II the first two seasons of the show.

According to Netflix's description, Season 5 centers around the Queen "approaching the 40th anniversary of her accession."

"Setting off on Britannia for her annual tour of Scotland's Western Isles, she reflects on a reign that has encompassed nine Prime Ministers, the advent of mass television and the twilight of the British Empire," the description reads. "However, as a new decade enters its stride, the old certainties are no longer guaranteed."

The collapse of Prince Charles and Princess Diana's marriage is also a major storyline.

Dominic West plays Prince Charles, Elizabeth Debicki plays Princess Diana and Jonathan Pryce plays the Queen's husband, Prince Philip, in the upcoming season.

