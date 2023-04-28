The Columbus-Lowndes County Airport named terminal after local Tuskegee Airman

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - The Columbus community celebrated a historical day, as they renamed the Columbus-Lowndes County terminal. It is now dedicated to Lt. Col. Alva Temple.
He was a highly decorated Tuskegee Airman and lived in Columbus. Temple served for 20 years and flew 120 missions for the Air Force. He was also the first to win the coveted ‘Top Gun’ award. Temple and his all-african american 332nd flight crew won the inaugural ‘Top Gun’ competition in 1949.
Hundreds of people gathered outside the terminal Friday morning to celebrate Temple. His youngest granddaughter, Angie Billups Washington, says he didn’t like the spotlight.
“His famous words were, ‘Good goodness! All this for me?’ Again he was so modest he would just be in the background, trying to fade in the woodwork,” Billups Washington said, “because, again, it wasn’t about the accolades and the fanfare for him. He was really a person who wanted to do his job. And, it shows through his mas accomplishments.”
Even still, members of the community thought he deserved recognition today.
“Well this man was pretty well decorated and once I found out his history and so forth,” Dan Dustin, Fixed Based Operator said. “Especially since he had flown 120 missions or so in a P-50 Mustang, I knew that we had to do something for him.”
The Tuskegee Airmen were monumental in the fight for desegregation. They were an experiment at first, as members of the government didn’t believe people of color could fly. But, the Tuskegee Airmen proved them wrong.
Lt. Col. Aaron Jones says Temple was a trailblazer.
“Just to be able to face that tenacity and face that perseverance and executing it in such a way that they did,” Jones said. “...they were able to pave the way for all of us to come up behind him. So, literally standing on the shoulders of giants in order to make that happen and execute that in the way that they did,”
The mayor of Columbus, Keith Gaskin, even declared April 28th ‘Lt. Col. Alva Temple Day.’